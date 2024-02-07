Fisherfolks from Ahmednagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday, February 7 gathered in large numbers to protest against the construction of the floating solar project at Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. A video shared by news agency, ANI showed several men and women assembled in the Nath Sagar reservoir to carry out demonstration against the proposed project. For the unversed, the state government has introduced a plan to implement solar panels at the Jayakwadi dam, situated within the Nath Sagar reservoir in Paithan, which stands as the second largest dam in the country. However, the families of the fishermen have opposed it claiming that the project would pose a threat to their livelihoods. The project reportedly could impede sunlight, thereby impacting the local aquatic life, fishing industry, and bird population within the sanctuary. The fishermen in the Jayakwadi region have opposed the proposal and have issued a warning to stage a protest by conducting a symbolic submersion, known as "Jalsamadhi," in the Nath Sagar Reservoir on February 7 at noon if the government proceed with the proposal. Green Hydrogen in Maharashtra: State Government Signs MoUs With Seven Companies, CM Eknath Shinde Calls It 'Big Achievement' (Watch Video).

Fisherfolks Gather in Large Numbers to Protest Against Solar Project:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fishermen from Ahmednagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar hold protests against the proposed solar project at Jayakwadi Dam in Ahmednagar. pic.twitter.com/EKHLNCiYVd — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

