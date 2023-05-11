Former Union minister and former Janata Dal (United) president RCP Singh on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi. After joining the saffron party, Singh took a swipe at Janata Dal-United leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "Nitish Kumar loves words starting with 'C'. Word 'Chair' also starts with 'C' & he is doing everything nowadays for chair...." RCP Singh said, soon after he joined BJP. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Asks Supporters To Desist From Taking His Name As Next PM.

RCP Singh Joins Bharatiya Janata Party

