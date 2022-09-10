In a cyber fraud incident reported from Maharashtra, a group of fraudsters allegedly duped the Vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India of more than Rs 1 crore by sending them messages in the name of their CEO Adar Poonawalla. The fraudsters sent WhatsApp messages asking for the transfer of money from the Pune-based Institute, and successfully got the amount. Pune Police has registered the case and an investigation is underway.

Check PTI's tweet:

