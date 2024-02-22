Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah shared a video of him enjoying skiing in Gulmarg. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the NC leader said wrote “the fresh powder made the going bit slow but it made for spectacular skiing.” Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration kicked off the 4th edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 with pomp at the picturesque Gulmarg. 'Disappointed but Not Disheartened': National Conference Leader Omar Abdullah on Supreme Court’s Judgement on Article 370.

Omar Abdullah Enjoys Skiing

The fresh powder made the going a bit slow but it made for spectacular skiing on the first day 🎿 #Gulmarg #skiing pic.twitter.com/hU6I3q2RNy — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 22, 2024

