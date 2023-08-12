In a video message at the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Kolkata, PM Narendra Modi said that India has a strict policy of zero-tolerance against corruption. Meanwhile, the third and final meeting of G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) under India’s Presidency is being held from 9 to 11 August 2023 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Over 154 delegates from G20 Members, 10 invitee countries, and various international organizations are attending the meeting. PM Narendra Modi at G20 Environment Meet: India at Forefront in Taking Action on Biodiversity Conservation and Protection (Watch Video).

PM Modi's Video Message at G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting 2023

#WATCH | "India has a strict policy of zero-tolerance against corruption," says PM Modi in a video message at G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/A1uOGZanXf — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

