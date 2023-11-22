Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 22, addressed the G20 virtual Summit. Speaking at the event, PM Narendra Modi emphasised the deepfake issue. "The world is worried about the negative effects of AI. India thinks that we have to work together on the global regulations for AI," he said. The Indian Prime Minister also said it's essential to understand how dangerous deepfake is for society and individuals. "We need to work forward," he stated. PM Modi also noted that artificial intelligence should reach the people, but must be safe for society. G20 Virtual Summit to Be Held on November 22, Chair of African Union and Nine Guest Countries Invited.

PM Modi Speaks on the Deepfake Issue

#WATCH | At the G20 virtual Summit, PM Modi speaks on the deepfake issue, says, "The world is worried about the negative effects of AI. India thinks that we have to work together on the global regulations for AI. Understanding how dangerous deepfake is for society and… pic.twitter.com/YtSIW1qIcN — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

