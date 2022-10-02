An old video of SP leader crying in front of statue of Mahatma Gandhi has gone viral on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2022. Actor and critic Kamaal Rashid Khan shared the video on his twitter handle and wrote “He is a fantastic actor so I will give him a role in my next film for sure.” In the video, SP leader Firoz Khan is seen crying hugging Gandhi's bust while fellow SP leaders attempt to console him. India is celebrating the 153rd birth anniversary of the Mahatma on Sunday - 2 October.

Watch Videos:

He is a fantastic actor so I will give him a role in my next film for sure.🤪😁 pic.twitter.com/PgY6rDRwj0 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 2, 2022

