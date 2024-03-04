A massive fire erupted near Vidhyadhar Nagar Mandir Circle in Jaipur on Monday evening after six gas cylinders exploded, killing one person and injuring several others. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed nearby shops and vehicles, creating panic among the locals. More details are awaited. Rajasthan Fire: Blaze Erupts in Jaipur Secretariat Library Due to Short Circuit, No Casualties Reported.

Gas Cylinder Explosion in Jaipur

VIDEO | A fire broke out near Vidhyadhar Nagar Mandir Circle in Jaipur after the explosion of six gas cylinders, resulting in one fatality. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/Y2IxtC0eFi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2024

