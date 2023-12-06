DMK leader DNV Senthilkumar S, on Wednesday, December 6, expressed regret over his 'Gaumutra' remark. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, DMK leader DNV Senthilkumar S said that he withdraws his statement. "The statement made by me yesterday inadvertently, if it had hurt the sentiments of the Members and sections of the people, I would like to withdraw it. I request the words to be expunged...I regret it," he said. Senthilkumar stoked controversy when he referred to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as the "Gaumutra States". He also said that people in the country should realise that BJP can only win elections in these States. BJP Only Wins in ‘Gau Mutra’ States: DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar’s Remarks Trigger Row; Congress, BJP Condemn.

I Would Like To Withdraw the Statement

#WATCH | Winter Session of Parliament | DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S expresses regret over his 'Gaumutra' remark and withdraws it. "The statement made by me yesterday inadvertently, if it had hurt the sentiments of the Members and sections of the people, I would like to withdraw… pic.twitter.com/S0cjyfb7HU — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

