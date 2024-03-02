Industrialist Gautam Adani and his wife made their arrival at the Jamnagar airport on Saturday. They are in town to attend the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event has drawn a number of high-profile guests including Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd, former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming nuptials. Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor’s Epic ‘Zingaat’ Dance at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Takes Internet by Storm (Watch Video).

Gautam Adani Arrives in Jamnagar

#WATCH | Jamnagar, Gujarat: Gautam Adani, along with his wife, arrives at Jamnagar airport for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. pic.twitter.com/hfYNfES3zi — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

