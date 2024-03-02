Unexpectedly, MP Gautam Gambhir of the Bharatiya Janata Party has declared his intention to retire from active politics. To inform his fans and followers of the news, the former cricket player for East Delhi turned to Twitter. He stated that he wanted to concentrate on his cricket responsibilities, stating that he needed to refocus on the game he played with such enthusiasm prior to entering politics. “I have requested BJP national president JP Nadda to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve the people”, he wrote in a tweet on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP, Breaks Silence on Skipping Crucial Meet on Delhi Air Pollution, Says He Was ‘Contractually Bound’.

Gautam Gambhir Quits BJP

I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 2, 2024

