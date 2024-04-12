A landslide incident was reported in the Ghatkopar (West) area of Mumbai at 9:55 PM today, April 12. The landslide affected hutments located at Himalaya Society, Valmiki Nagar, Datar Compound, and Govind Nagar. In response to the incident, 10-12 huts were vacated as a precautionary measure. A search operation is currently underway by the local authorities to ensure the safety of the residents. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), no injuries have been reported so far. Further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds. Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir: Mudslide near Khooni Nala Blocks Highway (Watch Video).

Ghatkopar Landslide

