A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, earlier today. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Firefighting operations are currently underway, with local fire departments working tirelessly to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. The scale of the fire has posed significant challenges to the firefighting teams. As of now, there are no reports of any casualties or injuries. However, the extent of the damage to the warehouse and its contents is still unknown. Authorities are on the scene, assessing the situation and coordinating the response efforts. Gwalior Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Rang Mahal and Sangam Vatika in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Ghaziabad Fire

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Chief Fire Officer, Rahul Pal says, "We received information about a fire at a godown in Khoda Colony, this morning. Immediately, three fire brigade teams from Vaishali fire station, two from Sahibabad station and three from Kotwali station were rushed to… https://t.co/qqJLrHZtop pic.twitter.com/Nd5TPP1n7Y — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2024

