A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a father raped his own daughter for five years. It is alleged that the accused father cut his daughter's hair so she could not go out of the house. It is claimed that the accused even got his daughter's pregnancy aborted after she became pregnant for the first time. It is reported that the victim is presently three months pregnant for the second time. The alleged incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and came to light recently when the victim managed to run away from her home on April 16. A day after running away from her home, the victim arrived at Ghaziabad court and narrated her ordeal. After this, the police registered an FIR and arrested the accused, Ramprakash Gautam has been arrested. The victim told cops that she is 18-years-old. Cops said that the girl had been raped since she was 14. It is claimed that the girl made a video of the alleged rape and showed it to her relatives, who kept quote. The police have also booked the victim's brother, uncle and maternal uncle in connection with the incident. Ghaziabad Rape Horror: Mother, Friend Arrested for Torturing, Sexually Abusing Her Minor Daughter.

Father Rapes Daughter in Ghaziabad

UP : गाजियाबाद में एक पिता अपनी सगी बेटी से 5 साल से रेप करता रहा। उसके बाल कटवा दिए, जिससे वो घर से बाहर न जाए। पहली बार प्रेगनेंट हुई तो अबॉर्शन करवा दिया। अब वो दूसरी बार 3 महीने की प्रेगनेंट हो गई है। पीड़िता 16 अप्रैल 2024 को किसी तरह घर से भागी। पूरी रात रेलवे स्टेशन पर… pic.twitter.com/ly8ZNFcpwR — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)