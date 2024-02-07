A car driver had a narrow escape after an iron girder fell from the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun expressway on his vehicle in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, February 6. The incident took place in the Loni area, where the elevated road is being built as part of the expressway project. The iron girder pierced through the car’s windshield, but the driver managed to get out of the car without any serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up and was discharged later. The video of the incident, which shows the car being crushed by the girder, has gone viral on social media. Ghaziabad: People Seen Bursting Firecrackers On Moving Car's Roof During Diwali 2023, Video Surfaces.

Iron Girder Falls on Car

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)