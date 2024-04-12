In a heart-wrenching incident, a class 11 student known as Nav Khanna, also referred to as Kavish, allegedly died by suicide after jumping off from the 21st floor of the ATS Advantage Society of Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Police discovered a suicide note on the student. According to police reports, Khanna visited the ATS Advantage complex with two friends to meet an acquaintance. The group engaged in conversation and photography on the terrace. Subsequently, the complex resident left for his home. Friends of Khanna recounted that while photographing on the 24th floor, Khanna mentioned descending for an errand. Shortly after, the chilling sound of his fall was heard. The boy was rushed to Shanti Gopal Hospital; however, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The police are meticulously examining all angles of the case, including the contents of the suicide note. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide in Ghaziabad Following Husband's Sudden Death Due to Heart Attack.

Ghaziabad Student Suicide

VIDEO | “Indirapuram Police received the information yesterday at around 8-9 PM that a boy has jumped from a floor (23rd floor) at ATS society. Indirapuram Police reached the spot immediately. The boy was then admitted to the Shanti Gopal Hospital where doctors found a suicide… pic.twitter.com/EIOq9cXXjb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2024

