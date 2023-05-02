In a bizarre incident, two Go First flights were diverted and landed at Surat airport between 6:30 pm to 7 pm today, May 2. According to reports, the two Go First flights - one from Srinagar to Mumbai and another from Delhi to Mumbai were diverted and landed at Surat airport. The news was confirmed by Rupesh Kumar, director of Surat Airport. "All the passengers are still on the aircraft. The cause of the landing is not clear," he said. Go First Flights Cancellation: India's Low-Cost Airline Cancels All Flights on May 3, 4 Amid Financial Crunch.

All the Passengers Are Still on the Aircraft

Gujarat | Two Go First flights - one from Srinagar to Mumbai and another from Delhi to Mumbai - diverted and landed at Surat airport between 6:30 pm to 7 pm. All the passengers are still on the aircraft. The cause of the landing is not clear: Surat Airport Director Rupesh Kumar… pic.twitter.com/o8u2LgagTd — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)