Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Thursday, October 26, felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao. The felicitation took place before the inauguration of the 37th National Games. During the felicitation ceremony, Goa CM Pramod Sawant presented PM Modi with the symbol of Goan culture, the Kunbi shawl and the identity of Goa, the Ghumat. Pictures and videos of the event have also gone viral on social media. PM Modi to Inaugurate 37th National Games in Goa Today.

Pramod Sawant Felicitates PM Modi

Goa CM Pramod Sawant felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the symbol of Goan culture, the Kunbi shawl and the identity of Goa, Ghumat. pic.twitter.com/s4DyWLi3iN — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

