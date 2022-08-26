The Kerala High Court on Friday, August 26 refused to allow members of the Muslim community for building a new mosque or a prayer hall near their residence.

High Court in its statement said "God is there everywhere. If the Muslim community wants to conduct their ‘prayers’ in the mosque itself, they can go to the nearest mosque instead of constructing a new prayer hall near to their residence". Kerala High Court Says, Comparing Wife With Other Women Amounts to Mental Cruelty.

"Because of the peculiar geographical situation of Kerala, it is known as ‘God’s own country'. But we are exhausted with religious places and prayer halls and we are not in a position to allow any new religious places and prayer halls except in the rarest of rare cases", said Kerala HC.

Read Statement:

