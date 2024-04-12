Gold prices touched a record high near USD 2,390 an ounce on Friday, April 12. The initial rate for 10 grams of gold held steady in India at approximately Rs 72,000. The price for 10 grams of pure gold (24-carat) hovered around Rs 72,230, while for 22-carat gold, it stood at about Rs 66,210. Gold Rate Today, April 8, 2024: Gold Jumps Rs 350 To Hit Fresh Record High of Rs 71,700 per 10 Grams.

Gold Price Today

BREAKING: Gold prices rise to over $2390 an ounce, a new record high. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)