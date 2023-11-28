The robber looted a famous jeweller named Jos Alukkas & Sons, located in the Gandhipuram area of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. According to the CCTV video shared by news agency PTI, a masked man was seen inside the store at 2:30 am on November 27 and November 28 interviewing night. The robber looted gold ornaments weighing 25 kg from the jewellery store, reports PTI. According to Coimbatore Police Commissioner Thiru V Balakrishnan, there is only one suspect in the incident. Five special teams have been formed to nab the accused. Further details on the matter are awaited. Robbery Caught on Camera in Tamil Nadu: Unidentified Men Attack and Rob Liquor Shop Employee in Madurai, Loot Cash and Alcohol Before Fleeing.

Coimbatore Gold Robbery Caught on CCTV:

VIDEO | CCTV footage from Jos Allukas & Sons in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore shows a masked man inside the store at 2:30 am. According to Coimbatore Police Commissioner Thiru V Balakrishnan, there is only one suspect in the incident as of now. Five special teams have been formed to… pic.twitter.com/6pf6cWtiOa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2023

