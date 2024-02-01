Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget 2024 speech, shared good news for the youth of the country. Addressing the Parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman said this will be a golden ear for our tech-savvy youth. "A corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore will be established with 50-year interest-free loan provided. It will be for long-term financing or re-financing with low or nil interest rates.," she stated. Union Budget 2024-25: Indian Economy Witnessed Profound Positive Transformation in Last 10 Years, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

This Will Be a Golden Era for Our Tech-Savvy Youth

For the youth, FM Sitharaman says, "For our tech-savvy youth, this will be a golden era. A corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore will be established with 50-year interest-free loan provided. It will be for long-term financing or re-financing with low or nil interest rates." pic.twitter.com/Yw9o7B3yoU — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

