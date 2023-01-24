The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh recently arrested a man after a video of him wearing teddy costume and dancing at a railway crossing went viral on social media. According to reports, the accused identified as Sunil Kumar was arrested after a video of him dancing at Nand Nagar railway crossing went viral. The video shows Kumar dancing at the railway crossing in Nand Nagar as trains pass as he goes about shooting a reel for his Instagram and YouTube channel. Reportedly, Kumar has about 1600 followers on his social media channel where he shares funny videos. Ghaziabad: Man Rides Motorcycle While Drinking Beer on DME, Fined Rs 31,000 by Traffic Police After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

RPF #Gorakhpur have arrested a man wearing teddy costume, for dancing & shooting reel for #Instagram & ₹YouTube channel at Nand Nagar railway crossing. Accused identified as Sunil Kumar (22) has 1600 followers on his SM channel, where he post funny video. #UttarPradesh #Railways pic.twitter.com/ZyP5L2Hgcg — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) January 23, 2023

