A massive fire broke out in Govandi’s Baiganwadi, Mumbai, early Saturday morning, causing significant damage to at least ten to fifteen houses. The incident occurred around 4 am, and fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Fire engines and water tankers were immediately dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze. Local residents also joined the efforts, attempting to douse the flames with buckets of water. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. In a separate incident on Friday, a fire in an open parking lot in suburban Borivali resulted in damage to more than 20 two-wheelers. The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded swiftly to the emergency, dispatching three fire tenders to the scene. Shivamogga Fire: Six Vehicles Damaged After Blaze Erupts in a Car Showroom in Karnataka, Video Surfaces.

Govandi Fire

#Fire in Adarsh ​​Nagar located in #Govandi area of ​​#Mumbai, fire broke out in a slum, about 10 to 15 houses in the grip of fire. As soon as information about the fire was received, 9 fire brigade vehicles were present on the spot, till now there is no information about… pic.twitter.com/XEOescgSXc — Mumbai Tez News (@mumbaitez) February 17, 2024

