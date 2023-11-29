The central government on Wednesday, November 29, extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme to provide 5 kg of free foodgrains per month to 81 crore poor citizens for another five years. The extension of the scheme will be implemented starting January 1, 2024. Meanwhile, in a recent press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "In the last five years, around 13.50 crore Indians rose above the poverty level. This is a big achievement of the Modi Government. Similarly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was introduced. Yesterday, it was decided that this scheme would be extended for the next five years with effect from 1st January 2024." PMGKAY: Centre Names New Scheme for Distribution of Free Ration for One Year.

Government Cabinet Extends PMGKAY Scheme for Another Five Years

Govt extends PMGKAY scheme to provide 5 kg of free foodgrains per month to 81 cr poor for another 5 years from Jan 1, 2024 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2023

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "In the last five years, around 13.50 crore Indians rose above the poverty level. This is a big achievement of the Modi Government. Similarly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was introduced.… pic.twitter.com/W9lhquhaUT — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

