The Government of Maharashtra has ordered an investigation into the affairs of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last two years through the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General). On August 24, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had announced the CAG audit, in the State Assembly. Two-Finger Test Banned by Supreme Court; Persons Conducting It To Be Held Guilty of Misconduct.

Maharashtra Govt Orders an Investigation Into the Affairs of the BMC

