During the Lok Sabha discussion on the construction of the Ram Temple and Pran Pratishta, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi voiced concerns, questioning if the Modi government represents a specific community or the entire nation. Owaisi challenged the notion of the government having a religion, emphasising India's secular identity. Expressing his concern, Owaisi stated, "I want to ask if Modi government is the government of a particular community, religion or the government of the entire country? Does the government have a religion? I believe that this country does not have a religion. Through 22nd January, does this government want to give a message that one religion triumphed over the other? What message do you give to the 17 crore Muslims in the country?" Working Style of PM Narendra Modi Government Reflects Charan Singh’s Ideologies: RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary in Rajya Sabha (Watch Video).

Asaduddin Owaisi Raises Concerns About Religious Bias in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | During the discussion on the construction of the historic Ram Temple and Pran Pratishta begins in Lok Sabha, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says "I want to ask if Modi Govt is the government of a particular community, religion or the government of the entire country? Does GoI… pic.twitter.com/cU6tS1WIxu — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

