The government of Assam issued official notification through which children below 10 years of age along with double vaccinated parent(s) guardian(s) coming to Assam are hereby exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 testing Fully vaccinated adults coming into the state were already exempted from compulsory testing for the infection through an earlier order.

Check out the official notice here:

