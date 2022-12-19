Low visibility due to fog conditions caused six vehicles to pile up on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur, Greater Noida, on Monday morning. Reports said that two cars were damaged after colliding in each other while several people were injured in the incident, however no major injury has been reported. The police team has reached the spot. Karnataka Road Accident: Four Dead As Car Rams Into Lorry Near Kondli Cross in Gubbi (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

Statement by Police:

उक्त संबंध में थाना दादरी पुलिस मौके पर मौजूद है, आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) December 19, 2022

