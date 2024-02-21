Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Wednesday, February 21, issued a joint press statement. Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that they support India's candidacy to the UN Security Council for the period of 2028-29. "We also support and participate in the border dialogue about reforming the UN itself in order to make it more representative of the shifting patterns of development and global order," he added. Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ India Visit: Greek PM Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Receives Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Watch Videos).

