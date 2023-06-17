It seems the JCB craze has taken over India. In Ranchi, a man made a unique choice by transporting his bride using a beautifully adorned JCB vehicle instead of the conventional wedding sedan. Perched atop the JCB, the couple gracefully navigated through the streets of Ranchi, capturing the attention and admiration of onlookers. The video of the JCB Baraat has gone viral on social media. Tractor Baraat in Rajasthan Video: Groom Arrives With Procession on 51 Tractors in Barmer, Clip Goes Viral.

JCB Baraat Video

The groom reached JCB to pick up the bride in Ranchi. Video of bride's farewell from JCB. #Ranchi #Jharkhand #Viralvideo pic.twitter.com/U54Aeu9HQT — Akshara (@Akshara117) June 14, 2023

Groom Takes Bride Home On JCB:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)