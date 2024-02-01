The Indian Coast Guard commemorated its 48th Raising Day today with the release of a special video. The video, issued by the “Guardians of the seas”, highlights the significant milestones and achievements of the organisation. The Indian Coast Guard, an integral part of India’s armed forces, has been safeguarding the maritime interests of the nation since its establishment on February 1, 1977. The Raising Day marks the day when the Indian Coast Guard was formally established. The video serves as a tribute to the relentless efforts of the personnel who have been at the forefront of maritime security, environmental protection, and disaster relief operations. Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the 48th Raising Day of India's Maritime Armed Force.

Indian Coast Guard 48th Raising Day

#WATCH | Indian Coast Guard issues a video on the occasion of 48th Raising Day today. pic.twitter.com/7jNWwnZcw9 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

