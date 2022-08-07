Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that three months after making government in Gujarat, they will make electricity free. "We've a plan for employment of youth, unemployment allowance to be given to unemployed. Will make hospitals, schools in villages on lines of Delhi model," he said.

