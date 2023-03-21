A jeweller in Surat, Deepak Bhai, created four Ram Mandir models constructed using silver metal. The Ram Mandir model comes in four sizes, and the prices vary according to it. While the smallest is, 600 gms and the biggest is 5kg. The starting price is Rs 70k, and the biggest model is of Rs 5 lakh 45 thousand. The model took at least four months for the Surat artisans to create. Ram Mandir Construction: Two Shaligram Stones From Nepal Reach Ayodhya, Devotees Offer Prayers.

Jewellers Carve Ram Mandir Models in Silver

Gujarat | A jeweller in Surat has made various replicas of 'Ram Temple' that are made up of Silver. (20.03) pic.twitter.com/UoW4OZ6cUr — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Ram Mandir Replicas in Silver

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)