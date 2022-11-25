Ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and State co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said in Sanand that Arvind Kejriwal's government will gift Rs 30,000 every month to every Gujarati family if voted to power. He said that every family in Gujarat will get 300 units of electricity free per month, which means Rs 4,000 per month will be saved. A stipend of Rs 3,000 will be given to unemployed youth and Rs 1,000 honorarium to women above 18. The AAP government will also provide free medical assistance in mauhalla clinic which will help each family to save Rs 7,000, Raghav chada said. Every family will also save Rs 10000 per month on education, the AAP leader added. BJP Conspiring to Murder Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari Involved, Alleges AAP Leader Manish Sisodia (Watch Video)

