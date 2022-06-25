The Gujarat anti-terrorist squad on Saturday arrived at activist Teesta Setalvad’s home in Mumbai and took her to Santacruz police station.Earlier today Amit Shah had accused Setalvad of giving baseless information about the 2002 Gujarat riots to the police. On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed allegations of “larger conspiracy” levelled by Zakia Jafri in a plea challenging the SIT’s clean chit to Narendra Modi, who was then the state’s chief minister, and others in cases related to the riots. Zakia is the wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the riots.

