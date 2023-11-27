Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Tokyo in Japan on Sunday, November 26, to promote the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. Amid his ongoing visit, a heartwarming video showing Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel drinking traditional Japanese tea has come to light from Japan. The six-second video clip shows the BJP leader enjoying traditional Japanese tea during his official visit to Japan. Earlier, a video showing him taking a bullet train journey from Tokyo to Kobe City went viral. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Travels in Bullet Train From Tokyo to Kobe City During Japan Visit (Watch Video).

Bhupendra Patel Drinks Traditional Japanese Tea

#WATCH | Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel drinks traditional Japanese tea CM is on an official visit to Japan. (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/wCq46gncWs — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

