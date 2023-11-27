Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who is on an official trip to Japan, undertook a bullet train journey from Tokyo to Kobe City on Monday, November 27. Patel arrived in Japan on Sunday, November 26, starting a seven-day tour of Japan and Singapore to promote the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The Summit is scheduled to be held next year. He was accompanied by a delegation of bureaucrats and industry representatives. Sibi George, the Indian ambassador to Japan, received that latter at Tokyo's Narita airport. PM Narendra Modi to Launch Various Projects, Attend Event Marking 20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Travels in Bullet Train in Japan

#WATCH | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, who is on an official trip to Japan, undertook a bullet train journey from Tokyo to Kobe City. (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/ytfRs2Lmsw — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

