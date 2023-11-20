A video depicting a Delhi native alleging that he and his friends were demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 at a check post in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad for carrying a sealed bottle of alcohol in their car has surfaced online. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, November 19, when the victim and his friends were travelling to the Narendra Modi Stadium to witness the ICC World Cup 2023 Final match between India and Australia. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad police has taken cognizance of the matter after the video went viral. “After taking cognizance of the seriousness of allegations, an inquiry to the ACP Traffic 'C’ div has been ordered, which will be followed by strict action against the responsible person”, the police wrote in a recent tweet via their official X handle. Gujarat: CBI Arrests Two Senior CGST Officials From Ankleshwar for Demanding Rs 75,000 Bribe.

Delhi Man Alleges Demand of Rs 20,000 Bribe During ICC World Cup 2023

Ahmedabad Police Takes Cognizance of Matter

A video alleging demand of bribery frm a visitor from Delhi has been published in the media. After taking cognizance of the seriousness of allegations, an inquiry to the ACP Traffic 'C’ div has been ordered, which will be followed by strict action against the responsible person — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) November 20, 2023

दिल्ली के एक यात्री से पुलिस द्वारा अवैध पैसे मांगने का वीडियो मीडिया में प्रकाशित हुआ है | तदनुसार, गंभीरता से संज्ञान लेते हुए सहायक पुलिस आयुक्त (ट्रेफ़िक 'क' डिवीजन) को जांच सौंपी गई है, और जांच के उपरांत जिम्मेदार व्यक्ति के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) November 20, 2023

