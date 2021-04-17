Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday announced that all devotees of Gujarat who went to Kumbh Mela will not be given direct entry to their village on their return. Rupani added saying that all people will be tested for RT-PCR and people found infected will be kept in isolation for 14 days. He said that orders have been issued to all District Collectors across the state.

