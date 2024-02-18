Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Okha-Bet Dwarka signature bridge in Gujarat on February 25. As per news agency ANI, the Indian Prime Minister will inaugurate the Okha-Bet Dwarka signature bridge in Dwarka, Gujarat, on Sunday, February 25. The Okha-Bet Dwarka signature bridge is 2.75 km long and connects the coastal village of Okha to Bet Dwarka island, which is presently accessible only via boats. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seeking Stronger Mandate for India’s Benefit, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Okha-Bet Dwarka Signature Bridge

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Okha - Bet Dwarka signature bridge in Dwarka, Gujarat on February 25. The bridge is 2.75 km long and connects coastal village Okha to Bet Dwarka island which is so far accessible only via boats. pic.twitter.com/iuxqGkAMtq — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

