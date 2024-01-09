Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hold Road Show in Ahmedabad Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (Watch Videos)

UAE President Zayed Al Nahyan was earlier received by PM Modi upon his arrival in Ahmedabad, ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 09, 2024 06:29 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held road show in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Both the leaders were warmly greeted by the residents of the city as seen in the videos that surfaced online. UAE President Zayed Al Nahyan was earlier received by PM Modi upon his arrival in Ahmedabad, ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.  Close

PM Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hold Road Show in Ahmedabad

 

