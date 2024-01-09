Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hold Road Show in Ahmedabad Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (Watch Videos)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held road show in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Both the leaders were warmly greeted by the residents of the city as seen in the videos that surfaced online. UAE President Zayed Al Nahyan was earlier received by PM Modi upon his arrival in Ahmedabad, ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi to Participate in Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Related Events During 2-Day Visit in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hold Road Show in Ahmedabad

#WATCH | People in large numbers welcome PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/YdGFcP35Nm — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

#WATCH | PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad, ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit pic.twitter.com/a6w27umeTJ — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

