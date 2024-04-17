Tragedy struck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat's Kheda district as a car rammed into a truck, resulting in ten fatalities, according to police officials. The accident occurred as the car was returning to Ahmedabad from Vadodara, with immediate response from two ambulances and the Express Highway patrolling team. The collision has caused a traffic jam on the expressway, with further details awaited as authorities investigate the incident. Gujarat Road Accident Video: Five Family Members Killed in Car-Truck Collision on National Highway 48.

Gujarat Road Accident

Ten killed as car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat's Kheda district: Police officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2024

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: 10 people died in a road accident that took place on Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway. pic.twitter.com/rIGVpgppQK — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

