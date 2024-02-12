In a display of courage and quick thinking, ASI Israr Baig of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued an elderly couple who fell while trying to board a moving train at Surat railway station. The heart-stopping incident occurred early in the morning on Monday, February 12, at platform number three. The heroic act highlights the critical role of railway staff in ensuring passenger safety. The couple, residents of Harinagar in Udhana, Surat, were rescued without serious injuries. Gujarat: Railway Personnel Risks Life to Save Elderly Man After He Falls and Gets Trapped Between the Tracks, Chilling Video Surfaces.

RPF Personnel Rescues Elderly Couple

In a dramatic rescue at #surat railway station, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Israr Baig of RPF exhibited bravery and quick thinking as he saved the lives of an elderly couple who slipped while trying to board a moving train #Gujarat #WATCH #socialmedia pic.twitter.com/U2tDjDdjvb — The Blunt Times (TBT) (@BluntTbt) February 12, 2024

