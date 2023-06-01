The Valsad Police arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly molesting a woman inside his rickshaw. Reportedly, an argument over a trivial issue escalated and led to the accused behaving inappropriately towards the passenger. The woman recorded the video of him as he went on to open his pant zip in front of her and used crude language. He can be heard asking her indecent questions. However, soon after the video went viral, the police swung into action and arrested the accused. According to the reports, the accused was identified as Arif Syed. He was later made to apologise to the woman. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Allegedly Molested by Auto Driver in Aligarh, Accused Arrested.

Crude Language. Viewer Discretion Advised:

Arif Mohammad an auto driver who was sexually harassing a woman by opening his pant zip got the treatment from Gujarat Police. Before he said “Police mera J***t ka baal bhi nahi ukhad sakti” pic.twitter.com/zAg6KUU8mE — BALA (@erbmjha) June 1, 2023

