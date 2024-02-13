The Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 13 quashed the criminal defamation complaint against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after he retracted certain remarks that were purportedly aimed to defame Gujaratis. The court passed the order in response to Yadav's plea to relocate the defamation trial to a court situated outside of Gujarat. Last year in March, Yadav reportedly made a contentious statement regarding Gujaratis, that triggered political debate across the country. Following the incident, a criminal defamation complaint was filed by Haresh Mehta, who serves as the vice president of an organization known as the All India Anti-Corruption and Crime Preventive Council. However, in January, Yadav told the top court in an affidavit that he had withdrawn the remarks made by him about Gujaratis. Gujarati 'Thug' Remark: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Quashing Defamation Case Against Tejashwi Yadav.

SC Quashes Defamation Case Against Tejashwi Yadav:

Supreme Court quashes defamation case against Tejashwi Yadav after he withdraws his 'Gujaratis are cheats' remark report by @AB_Hazardous #SupremeCourtofIndia #Tejashwi @yadavtejashwi https://t.co/cXRhjWZ2Ro — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)