A birthday celebration at a farmhouse in Baliawas, Gurugram, took a deadly turn on January 28 when a dispute over parking escalated into a violent clash. A mob attacked a group of college students attending the party, resulting in the death of Praveen Kumar, an operator of the property, who had intervened to protect the students. The altercation began when the students arrived for the party and were confronted by over a dozen men who entered the farmhouse and began assaulting them. CCTV footage from the scene shows a chaotic brawl with some men wielding sticks. In addition to the fatal injury suffered by Kumar, one student and a farmhouse employee were also injured and had to be hospitalised. The local police have filed a case under charges of murder and attempted murder. While some arrests have been made, the identities of the arrested individuals have not been disclosed. The Crime Branch is currently conducting raids to apprehend more people involved in the incident, using the CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Attempted Murder Caught on Camera: Andhra Pradesh Man Allegedly Tries To Kill Elderly Woman With Towel To Snatch Her Gold Chain in Anakapalli, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Deadly Birthday Party in Gurugram (Warning- Disturbing Visuals)

