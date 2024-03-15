Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the recently appointed Election Commissioners, are set to assume their duties today, Friday. Their appointments were made by a selection panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Named As New Election Commissioners by PM Narendra Modi-Led Panel, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

New Election Commissioners to Take Charge Today

