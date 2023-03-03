Temjen Imna Along, BJP leader and BJP state president of Nagaland won the Alongtaki assembly seat for the second consecutive when the Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 were declared. Along defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar by a margin of 3,748 votes. After the assembly election results were announced, Along took to Twitter and said, "Victory to all of you." The BJP state president, who widely known for his witty and humorous remarks shared another funny tweet after winning the Alongtaki Constituency. He shared a picture of himself where he is seen donning a traditional Nagaland headgear made of hornbill feathers. "Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko ................. Kehte Hain," Along's tweet in Hindi read. Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP State President Temjen Imna Along Leads From Alongtaki Constituency.

Temjen Imna Along's 'Baazigar' Tweet On Election Results

