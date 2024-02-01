Hailstorms in Mohali turned the city road white on Thursday, February 1, after rain lashed most parts of Punjab. A video has surfaced on social media showcasing the scenic beauty of Mohali after the hailstorm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), hail was recorded between 11.10 am and 11.30 am. The hail was up to 1cm in diameter. This was accompanied by rain, and 1 mm of rain was recorded till 8:30 am, and 12 mm of rain was recorded later till 11:30 am. Punjab Rains Today Video: Amritsar Receive Heavy Rainfall Accompanied by Hailstorm.

Hailstorm in Mohali Video

Mohali Hailstorm

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)